7 Child Actors Who Became Hollywood Superstars

In Hollywood, the future of child actors can be a very slippery slope. While some manage to emerge unscathed and free of the toxicities of the industry, others are not so lucky. Many factors can lead child actors to a downward spiral. Most of these are the pressures that come with fame at an early age.

Regardless, there have been child actors have become Hollywood royalty over the years. Whether they rose from the ashes of controversies or simply maintained their privacy, they are shining stars nonetheless. These former child actors have gone on to achieve success in Hollywood. Furthermore, they offer a wide range of interesting talents, benefiting multiple industries.

Tyler James Williams

Tyler James Williams started his career at just 4 years old, and just a few years later, he landed a recurring role on Saturday Night Live in 1999. By 2000, he appeared in 10 episodes of Sesame Street. Throughout his childhood, he continued to star in notable releases. However, he achieved great fame as Chris in the autobiographical sitcom Everybody Hates Chris. Williams has continued to enjoy a stellar acting career since. These days, he’s earning even more critical acclaim and recognition as Gregory Eddie in Abbot Elementary. This role gave him his first Golden Globe Award and an Emmy nomination.

Raven-Symoné

Raven-Symoné is one of the most recognized former child actors of all time. She began her career as a toddler, becoming a child model under Ford Models. Raven has had several high moments in her career since she was three. She joined The Cosby Show in its sixth season, staying until the series ended. After the show’s conclusion, she earned a space in Hangin’ with Mr. Cooper. At 15, Raven became tween and teen royalty after scoring the lead role in Disney Channel’s That’s So Raven. Her contributions to film and television are incredible. Nowadays, the actress, singer, and director reprises her role as Raven in Raven’s Home.

Brandy’s career was a success straight out of the gate. Before scoring a timeless, multi-platinum debut album, she ventured into acting. She starred in the sitcom Thea prior to her lead role in Moesha, solidifying her name in many Black American households. Brandy has been a star for much of her three-decade-long career. Whether acting or singing, she has continued to earn praise for her work. In 2022, Brandy signed with Motown Records before releasing her highly anticipated eighth studio album.

Keke Palmer

Keke Palmer is one of the most prolific former child actors ever. Since her breakthrough in the mid-2000s, she has been an unstoppable force. Palmer’s ventures today include a thriving acting career, a music career, a successful podcast, and more. She has earned significant critical acclaim over the years. Her performance in Akeelah and the Bee is often noted as one of the best acting showcases by a child actor. Today, the Emmy winner is now a mom, she still continues to gain a slew of fans with each endeavor. While she’s first and foremost an actress, Keke “Keep A Bag” Palmer has her foot in many baskets!

Yara Shahidi

Yara Shahidi was just nine years old when she starred alongside Eddie Murphy in Imagine That. After a series of guest roles, she received her most notable part as a member of the award-winning sitcom Black-ish. Shahidi has reprised her role as Zoey in Grown-ish since 2018. Like many other child actors, she started as a model, starring in numerous commercials. Besides the small screen, Shahidi has gained prominence for her political awareness and activism. She is also a Harvard graduate, studying Social Studies and African American Studies.

Zendaya

Zendaya kicked off her acting career on Disney Channel’s Shake It Up. There, she showed off her multiple talents. She has gone on to become one of Hollywood’s most bankable stars. Not only is she a successful actor, but she’s also a singer, performer, and rising fashion icon. Zendaya is set to star in the upcoming movie Challengers, which has garnered significant buzz. She is also heralded as one of few child actors to steer clear of controversy, often keeping her personal life private. Above all, Zendaya is one of the most prolific stars in Hollywood today.

Marsai Martin

In 2019, Marsai Martin became the youngest executive producer when she was 14. She starred alongside Issa Rae and Regina Hall in the fantasy-comedy Little. Martin’s career, like that of many child actors, began as a model. By 2014, she rose to prominence as the smart-mouthed and witty daughter Diane in the sitcom Black-ish. Her performance garnered widespread acclaim, quickly cementing her as a talent to watch. She further earned several NAACP Image Awards for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her performance. Martin is currently executive producing the comedy series Saturdays, which airs on Disney Channel.

