For most pop culture lovers in their 20s, Keke Palmer is a famous face that grew up alongside us. From 2006’s Akeelah and the Bee and her time on True Jackson, VP to more recent roles in projects like Hustlers and Nope, the Illinois native’s strong work ethic has always been obvious.

After an impressive run in Lightyear, Alice, and Jordan Peele’s latest film last year, the 29-year-old is taking some time to focus on her personal life. Specifically, she and her boyfriend Darius Jackson are welcoming their first child together in a few months.

Keke Palmer announces she’s pregnant on SNL: pic.twitter.com/AYOVxsC8hS — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) December 4, 2022

Palmer broke the news to the world while hosting Saturday Night Live late last year. Prior to that, the rumour mill was rapidly turning online. At the time, social media sleuths seemingly spotted a budding bump beneath the actress’s designer dress.

Seeing as she’s kept her romantic relationship relatively low profile, many were quick to question who the fashionista’s baby daddy is. We know that he works in the fitness industry. Additionally, the two were together for over a year before Palmer became pregnant.

Today (January 21), Jackson is celebrating his birthday. His partner didn’t hesitate to post a sweet video to commemorate the special occasion. “I can easily write long emotional posts for all my girl’s birthdays, but it’s so cringy writing a birthday post for you,” she joked in her caption.

Palmer went on, “Because the love is so scared. It almost feels asinine to try to share or give a glimpse into something that we could understand. I can share most things so easily, but not you.”

“Happy Birthday to the best Aquarius, Darius, my guy!” she concluded. “Let’s go Birds!”

As the soon-to-be father celebrates his special day, Palmer revealed on the Las Culturistas podcast that she’s feeling “good” in the midst of her third trimester. “I think that my baby is like a warrior or something like that. Because I’ve been good, y’all,” she gushed.

“I’ve had no nausea — like I’ve had moments where I’m like [gagging], where I’ll just be sitting there and it’ll make me feel that way. But I won’t actually throw up, I won’t actually run to the bathroom.”

Keke Palmer attends the 2023 New York Film Critics Circle Awards at TAO Downtown on January 04, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

In other news, Keke Palmer recently thanked Nicki Minaj for assisting her with her iconic maternity photoshoot. Read more about that here, and check back later for more pop culture news updates.

