While hosting Saturday Night Live earlier this month, the Disney Channel alum made a huge announcement. During her opening monologue, she was surprisingly honest with the crowd. “There’s some rumours going around, people have been in my comments saying, ‘Keke’s having a baby, Keke’s pregnant,’ and I wanna set the record straight — I am,” she said.

Keke Palmer announced she’s pregnant!!! WHAT!! pic.twitter.com/6arSCUoDHF — April Garza (@aprlgarza) December 4, 2022

Immediately, Palmer’s fans reacted in excitement. However, many of them were unaware that she was even in a relationship and wanted to know who her baby’s daddy is.

Presently, the actress is dating Darius Jackson. They’ve been together since the summer of 2021, and though their public comments about each other are few and far between, they’re notably always positive. “I’m glad we were able to help each other throughout our lowest of times,” her man previously wrote on Instagram.

“This is the happiest I’ve ever felt with someone,” Palmer said of the soon-to-be parent’s relationship earlier this year.

@dvulton/Instagram Stories

On Christmas Eve (December 24), Jackson put a Boomerang on his Instagram Story. In the clip, he kisses the 29-year-old’s pregnant belly. “Mom n Dad,” he wrote above the footage.

For her part, Palmer posted a hilarious IG Reel of her reciting Leora Byrd’s spirited pregnancy monologue. Her baby bump is on full display for followers as she recites along in perfect unison.

“No this sound was meant for you to do it,” Ryan Destiny joked in the comments. “I knew when you ducked down to get into character this was gone be good,” someone else joked.

#KeKePalmer and her baby bump are such a mood 🥰 pic.twitter.com/EKS8mUcinB — Tea With Tia ☕️ (@_TeaWithTia) December 25, 2022

