Love her or hate her, you can’t deny that Kim Kardashian has a great body. She also has a great mind, previously stating that she would give up to become a lawyer. But just like the great Elle Woods, brains are often overlooked in favor of beauty. Recently, Kardashian was called out for editing photos of herself. The images, posted on an Instagram account that calls out “photoshop hypocrisy” gained backlash online. Because how dare woman try to conform the societal beauty standards imposed upon her.

However, there was no editing to be seen in Kardashian’s latest photo dump. The 42-year-old gleefully flaunted her full figure in some new, eye-poping bikini shots. While the drama mounts in the latest season of The Kardashians, Kim appears to be loving life and looking great doing it.

Check Out Kim’s Latest Bikini Pics

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 01: Kim Kardashian attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

The latest scintillating images, posted to Instagram by Kardashian, were taken on an undisclosed beach. Kardashian poses for an unknown photographer, perhaps her mystery man hinted at in a recent episode of The Kardashians. In the three images shared by Kardashian, she is seen wearing a tight-fitting blue two-piece. In one image, she puckers her lips and raises double peace signs.

Elsewhere, Kardashian recently linked up with French Montana and Naomi Campbell at the premiere of Montana’s autobiographical documentary, For Khadija. Alongside posing with Kardashian, Montana spoke about his first memories of New York City. “It was a culture shock, it was jungle rules. I went through every level of struggle, every level of disrespect, every level of not understanding- and every step that was there I was there to take. Whether it was work or school, I just had to go through it. Yeah of course I was made fun of. People would just stare at me, but man, I feel like the best teacher in life is failure.”

