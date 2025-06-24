Cam'ron Recalls Fleeing Alleged Diddy Meeting As The Bad Boy Mogul Began Discussing Party Plans

One Court Draft Week Players House Party
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 20: Camron attends One Court Draft Week attends Players House Party at NBPA Headquarters on June 20, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images)
Cam'ron's story about meeting with Diddy comes as the Bad Boy mogul is currently on trial in New York City.

Cam'ron says he once met with Diddy to discuss the Bad Boy mogul's offer to sign his talk show, It Is What It Is. The meeting came to an abrupt ending, however, once Diddy allegedly wanted to start partying. Cam says he abruptly walked out once the discussion of business came to a close.

"Based on a true story. Diddy wanted to sign @itiswhatitis_talk before we had a deal. So I had a meeting at his crib to see about the deal," he wrote on Instagram, Monday, as caught by Hollywood Unlocked. "Once the meeting was over he said, 'The party about to start' we got up and aggressively walked out. Bub said 'let one of these n****s walk our way Killa, the [pistol emoji] coming out this bag' no lol."

Fans shared plenty of laughing emojis in response to the story in the comments section. "Bruh u and fif gotta be cousins or something," one user joked. Another wrote: "Like what are we celebrating, it was no deal signed fym party bout to start."

Diddy Trial

Cam'ron's post comes as Diddy remains on trial for charges of alleged sex trafficking and racketeering in New York City. The prosecution intends on resting it's case on Tuesday, at which point the defense will submit evidence before resting as well. They don't plan on calling any witnesses of their own, despite the prosecution bringing dozens of people to the witness stand over the last month. Judge Arun Subramanian will then hold a charging conference on Wednesday with summations on Thursday. On Monday, TMZ reported that Diddy's defense team is considering referencing the ongoing military conflict in Iran as part of their closing arguments.

Diddy is facing one count of racketeering conspiracy; two counts of sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion; and two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. If convicted on all counts, he could face life in prison.

