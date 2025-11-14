Everything Is Alot – Album by Wale

Wale returns with Everything Is A Lot, a project that finds him tapping back into the poetic, self-aware lane that made fans fall in love with him in the first place. Wale uses this album to unpack life, pressure, fame, and the emotional weight that comes with all three. The D.C. rapper has been teasing new music all year, hinting that this project would feel like a reset. And he delivers on that promise. On Everything Is Alot, Wale’s pen is the star here. The concept is about trying to stay grounded in a world that moves too fast. The features list is star-studded, and fans are in for a treat. Shaboozey, Ty Dolla $ign, BNYX, Leon Thomas, ODUMODUBLVCK, Odeal, and more all lend their voice to this project. This is Wale back in full form: personal, polished, and proving he still has one of the strongest voices in lyrical rap.