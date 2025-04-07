Onyx Preview Joint Project With French Rap Group L'uzine With Fiery "Paris is Burning" Single

South Jamaica, Queens group Onyx are tapping into the French hip-hop scene with this single "Paris is Burning." They have brought on L'uzine, who are also comprised of multiple MCs. Their names are Cenza, TonyToxik, Tonio le Vakeso, Souffrance, Biyiway, Dpa, Msb et Dj Keshkoon. They have been releasing music professionally since the early 2010s and aren't too well recognized overall. But they possess sound rap skills and carry a lot of confidence in their deliveries. Their energy combined with the East Coast sound that Onyx is synonymous with makes for a perfect match. With their similarities, it's no surprise that "Paris is Burning" is a banger. This track is actually serving as a lead single to a future collaboration album between the two groups.
It's called Battle Royale and will drop on April 29. Overall, at least to our knowledge, we have never seen posses from different countries connect and make a full LP. If there have been, let us know. But this is a truly groundbreaking moment for rap and one that has us excited. TonyToxik, one of the members of L'uzine, produced this single by himself. It's perfect sonic bed for everyone that spits over it. TonyToxik, Tonio le Vakeso, Souffrance, and Cenzo all take a stab at the eerie beat, as well as the members of Onyx. Not only do the verses go crazy, but the chemistry is also evident from the beginning. Check it out below.
Onyx & L'uzine "Paris is Burning"
Quotable Lyrics:
On my head it's better to be with your friends in hell than your enemies in heaven
My rap is incurable like a bad disease
I love my mother yet I have a hard time saying it
I wanted to break into football I didn't choose the right field
