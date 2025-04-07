Onyx Preview Joint Project With French Rap Group L'uzine With Fiery "Paris is Burning" Single

Onyx and L'uzine may be doing a first in rap history as two groups from different countries are linking up for a full album very soon.

It's called Battle Royale and will drop on April 29. Overall, at least to our knowledge, we have never seen posses from different countries connect and make a full LP. If there have been, let us know. But this is a truly groundbreaking moment for rap and one that has us excited. TonyToxik, one of the members of L'uzine, produced this single by himself. It's perfect sonic bed for everyone that spits over it. TonyToxik, Tonio le Vakeso, Souffrance, and Cenzo all take a stab at the eerie beat, as well as the members of Onyx. Not only do the verses go crazy, but the chemistry is also evident from the beginning. Check it out below.

South Jamaica, Queens group Onyx are tapping into the French hip-hop scene with this single "Paris is Burning." They have brought on L'uzine, who are also comprised of multiple MCs. Their names are Cenza, TonyToxik, Tonio le Vakeso, Souffrance, Biyiway, Dpa, Msb et Dj Keshkoon. They have been releasing music professionally since the early 2010s and aren't too well recognized overall. But they possess sound rap skills and carry a lot of confidence in their deliveries. Their energy combined with the East Coast sound that Onyx is synonymous with makes for a perfect match. With their similarities, it's no surprise that "Paris is Burning" is a banger. This track is actually serving as a lead single to a future collaboration album between the two groups.

About The Author

Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.