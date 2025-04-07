News
paris is burning
Songs
Onyx Preview Joint Project With French Rap Group L'uzine With Fiery "Paris is Burning" Single
Onyx and L'uzine may be doing a first in rap history as two groups from different countries are linking up for a full album very soon.
By
Zachary Horvath
7 hrs ago
