Quadeca Presents Intriguing Themes & Ideas On "GODSTAINED"

Quadeca has just announced another new album with the release of this stunning lead single and we are thrilled for what's in store.

I been there and back, you don't even know about that (What? Yeah) Talk about one man's trash, you don't even know about that (What? What?) Stopped me in my tracks, you don't even know about that (Hey, hey) Copyin' my path, you ain't even know about that (I thought you knew) We get by, by, you ain't even know about that (Hold up, hold up) I said some white lies, you don't need to know about that, yeah

As for the message and theme of "GODSTAINED," he's fixated on this bottle that's been floating around at sea. The music video really helps paint this story better, so we encourage you to check it out. Quadeca feels he can relate to this piece of plastic because it too has probably had a long journey from where it once came. He portrays himself as a sailor in the visual and he uses his time on the ocean to find happiness, peace, and etc. There are rumors that this will be a major part of the album. It's a song that requires multiple listens to get the full effect, but the sonics are fantastic and we see the vision on what Quadeca is trying to accomplish here.

Quadeca, fresh off of the critical success of SCRAPYARD, is gearing up for another album later this year. It's going to be called Vanisher, Horizon Scraper and this week, the YouTuber and versatile musician has come through with its lead single. "GODSTAINED" features beautiful, breezy, and whimsical instrumentation coming from the Brazilian guitars, flutes, and soft but rhythmic drums. The vocals are also wonderful as Quadeca and Oleka bring a lot of soul and soothing vibes to the table.

