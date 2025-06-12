Quadeca Evokes Gorgeous Nostalgia On New Single "FORGONE"

Quadeca is an incredibly accomplished rapper and producer, but hip-hop is not his only main love. He's apparently going to go deep into folk, ballad, and chamber pop even more on his new album Vanisher, Horizon Scraper. It comes out this July, and its latest single "FORGONE" is its most grand offering yet.

The Los Angeles native's new song is a near-8-minute piano-led odyssey that gorgeously arranges background vocals, various stringed instruments, wind instruments, and an invigorating drum outro into a thoroughly melancholic experience. Lyrically, it seems to be about some sort of lost relationship, and the music video carries that sense of isolation.

In comparison to previous singles, this is even more dramatic than the gorgeous "MONDAY" and even less of a hip-hop fusion than "GODSTAINED." If anything, it shows off the variety and versatility of this artist and the orchestrally dense direction that is following 2022's I Didn't Mean To Haunt You.

Quadeca wowed the world with SCRAPYARD last year, and that wasn't even a full-on album from him. Following that uncompromising entry into more visible spaces, we're in for a more conceptual experience with Vanisher, Horizon Scraper. If "FORGONE" is anything to go by, then longtime and new fans alike will discover a lot through this record.

As for what it will actually contain, who knows? The only thing fully tying these singles together is an immaculate attention to production detail, captivating songwriting, and an unbridled sense of passion. We can't think of a better, richer recipe for this upcoming album.

Quadeca - "FORGONE"