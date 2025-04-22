Quadeca Returns With Gorgeous And String-Driven New Single "MONDAY"

Quadeca is an artist who started out on YouTube and is now proving to people he is an immense talent in the music world.

Quadeca is an artist who has certainly gotten a lot of love over the last year or so. Since going from YouTuber to musician, he has dropped nine projects and his most recent was his most beloved.

Overall, Scrapyard was one of the best albums of 2024 and there is no doubt that he has the potential to drop something even better. In 2025, fans are supposed to get Vanisher, Horizon Scraper which already has the lead single "GODSTAINED." It was a beautiful track and now, the artist has returned with another thing of beauty.

This new song is called "MONDAY" and it is filled with gorgeous string sections and piano keys. Meanwhile, Quadeca dabbles with singing which ends up going over extremely well and you can't help but appreciate the talent on display here.

As for the lyrics, they are extremely beautiful and describe the kind of love anyone should want for themselves. If you are a real yearner, than this song is definitely going to be for you.

Vanisher, Horizon Scraper, does not have a release date yet although we are sure that will be coming fairly soon. All of these new singles suggest that a whole project will be here sooner rather than later. There are some cool subjects being explored on the album and we are excited to hear more.

Quadeca has proven to be an artist who consistently drops quality music and with a dedicated fanbase, sky is the limit for him.

Quadeca - Monday

Quotable Lyrics:

It's that time of the year where there's smoke in my breath
I can cover it up with a joint and a mess
If I zip up my coat, all the feathers will leak
Therе's a hole in the down and a trick up my sleeve

