Quadeca Expands His World View With New Album “Vanisher, Horizon Scraper”

BY Bryson "Boom" Paul 42 Views
Quadeca’s latest album is accompanied by a feature film and 2025 world tour that begins this fall. The tour will be 31-shows.

Quadeca has released Vanisher, Horizon Scraper, his fifth and most expansive studio album. The album arrives alongside a full-length film, transforming its apocalyptic concept into a broader multimedia experience.

The 14-track project follows a lone sailor seeking freedom across a collapsing world. Guided by wind, fading memories, and a broken radio, the journey blurs fantasy and reality. As nature spirals toward destruction, he becomes obsessed with an unreachable horizon. The mythic sea serpent Bakunawa eventually appears, consuming the moon as oceans rise. In his final act, the sailor touches the horizon, triggering a world-ending tsunami. The moment marks both annihilation and release.

Blending folklore with environmental dread, Quadeca constructs a modern myth layered in sound and symbolism. Known for his boundary-pushing style, the 24-year-old artist infuses the album with ambient textures, orchestral builds, and experimental flourishes. Collaborations include veteran rapper Danny Brown and UK-based post-rock outfit Maruja, adding contrast and intensity to the project’s emotional depth.

The album’s lead single, “GODSTAINED,” is a bossa nova-influenced rap track that builds to an orchestral climax. “MONDAY,” a sweeping ballad led by piano and strings, explores grief and renewal.The track also marked the launch of his Vanisher, Horizon Scraper fall tour. 

His third single, “FORGONE,” arrived as an eight-minute spiritual composition, combining gospel vocals, solemn piano, and choral grandeur. With Vanisher, Horizon Scraper, Quadeca advances his evolution from YouTube rapper to fully-formed auteur. 

The album challenges traditional genre lines while maintaining an emotional throughline that anchors its sonic experimentation. Each track stands alone, yet collectively forms a cohesive narrative that unfolds like myth.

In tone, scope, and ambition, the record reflects a young artist willing to risk everything in pursuit of something ineffable. Vanisher, Horizon Scraper isn’t just an album—it’s a farewell to reality.

Vanisher, Horizon Scraper - Quadeca

Official Tracklist

1. NO QUESTIONS ASKED

2. WAGING WAR

3. RUIN MY LIFE

4. GODSTAINED

5. AT A TIME LIKE THIS

6. MONDAY

7. DANCING WITHOUT MOVING

8. THAT’S WHY

9. I DREAM ABOUT SINKING

10. NATURAL CAUSES

11. THUNDRRR

12. THE GREAT BAKUNAWA (with Danny Brown)

13. FORGONE

14. CASPER (with Maruja)

