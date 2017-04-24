monday
- NewsJoell Ortiz & Blakk Soul Deliver An Ode To "Momma"Motherly love.ByKarlton Jahmal3.6K Views
- NewsJoell Ortiz Returns With New Song "Before Hip Hop"Listen to the latest release from "Monday."ByKevin Goddard3.9K Views
- BarsJoell Ortiz & Big K.R.I.T. Team Up For Emotional "Learn You"Joell Ortiz teams with Big K.R.I.T for a soulful "Monday" drop.ByMitch Findlay8.3K Views
- EntertainmentAll 15 Seasons Of Donald Trump's "The Apprentice" Reality Show Are Now StreamingIf ever were lacking in Donald Trump content, "The Apprentice" Season 1-15 can be streamed for free.ByDevin Ch1287 Views
- MusicRolling Stone Readies Their Own "Music Charts" To Challenge Billboard's MonopolyRolling Stone prepares the launch of their own "music charts" upon a year of being purchased by the Penske Group.ByDevin Ch1375 Views
- MusicJ. Cole Set To Debut "Middle Child" Music Video On MondayJ. Cole is amping up the GOAT talk ahead of Monday's "Middle Child" video release.ByDevin Ch7.8K Views
- MusicPitchfork Festival Reveals 2019 Dates, Begins Selling TicketsThe Pitchfork Festival opens its box office, before revealing its 2019 lineup.ByDevin Ch1037 Views
- EntertainmentWill Smith Confirms: "Bad Boys 3" Begins Filming On MondayWill Smith is fully primed to go.ByDevin Ch6.3K Views
- EntertainmentKim Kardashian Back To Her Thirst-Trapping Ways With This PhotoKim Kardashian's "Monday Mood" is a little weird.ByAlex Zidel17.7K Views
- SportsCleveland Browns Parting Ways With Josh Gordon, Several NFL Teams InterestedJosh Gordon will likely be wearing different team colors come Monday.ByDevin Ch4.9K Views
- MusicBella Harris Addresses Drake Date Rumor: "I Did Not Dine In DC "The 18-year old refutes a "faulty report" she went on a date with Drake.ByDevin Ch14.6K Views
- MusicKYLE Announces His First Ever World Tour: "Lightspeed"The tour dates and openers will be unveiled on Monday.ByDevin Ch2.3K Views
- MusicA Tribe Called Quest Say A "Major Announcement" Is Coming MondayNew music perhaps?ByChantilly Post1.7K Views
- NewsMondayMigos' Offset drops new solo track "Monday." ByMitch Findlay240 Views