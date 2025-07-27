News
Quadeca Expands His World View With New Album “Vanisher, Horizon Scraper”
Quadeca’s latest album is accompanied by a feature film and 2025 world tour that begins this fall. The tour will be 31-shows.
Bryson "Boom" Paul
July 27, 2025
