Russ Is Keeping It "Movin" On The Lead Single To His Next Album

Russ, after a steady stream of loosies over the last two years, is ready to roll out another album. This one is going to be called W!LD and will be out sometime this spring or summer. This will be LP number six and his first since 2023's SANTIAGO. The self-made producer, songwriter, rapper, and singer explained on his Instagram the meaning behind the album's title and cover art, which he suggests is a combination of a horse and a wolf. But he's really not sure what it is and that's essentially what this project is all about in short.
But to explain further, Russ is focusing on moving outside of what he's known to be normal and exploring (with confidence and excitement) what's out in the W!LD. Moreover, the Georgia raised multi-hyphenate is also working on bettering himself internally and exploring that further. He's certainly got the external success with the music, plaques, and loyal following. But he feels he's got work to do and that's what he's hoping to clearly convey on the album. The lead single, "Movin," is a great starting point as Russ doesn't get too detailed about what he's trying to fix. Instead, the two-minute track simply explains that he's ready to venture out into uncharted territory and he's not going to let anything, or anyone get in his way.
Read More: Lil Tecca Discusses His Knack For Hook-Writing, Working With Kodak Black, & Growing Up In The Public Eye
Russ "Movin"
Quotable Lyrics:
(C'mon) This my life, this isn't just a rap song
Devil takin' shots 'cause I'm just way too hard to pass on
I am not a superhero but they got their flash on
If my life's a movie, I would probably say it's Black Swan
Gotta live my life for me, I'm sorry but is that wrong?
They really been lyin' 'bout the game, this sh*t is Capcom
Read More: Saweetie Is Here To Stay