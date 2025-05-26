Dr. Dre Attends Opening Of New $200M Compton High School Campus

Dr. Dre attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Compton High School campus, which officially opens in the fall.

Dr. Dre attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Compton High School campus, which received a makeover totaling over $200 million. The campus features new classrooms, a new football stadium, and a large library. Additionally, it features a performing arts center with Dre's name after he donated $10 million to help fund it.

The new high school will serve nearly 2,000 Compton kids and spans across 31 acres of land. Dr. Dre spoke about the importance of a venue like the new Compton High School and the students it will serve. Most attendees will be low-income students.

"The new Compton High School and Performing Arts Center is a world-class educational facility that is poised to become the center for innovation and creativity, bringing this life, this thing that we dreamed about, to a reality for all the students in this city," Dr. Dre told ABC News. "Compton is a breeding ground for talent. I'm standing here as literal proof that coming from Compton, that there is nothing that can stop me and everything and anything is possible."

Dr. Dre Compton High School Opening

Of course, Compton has produced many successful people. Dr. Dre is one of the most famous examples, as are Kendrick Lamar, Ice Cube, and a long list of athletes, including the Williams sisters and DeMar DeRozan. Providing inner-city youth with access to significant resources will only help create more successful people from Compton.

The new Compton High School completed its ceremonial ribbon-cutting on May 22. However, the campus won't be welcoming new students until the start of the 2025-2026 school year. Dre and other figures are clearly proud of the new school. Hopefully, it fosters the creativity and growth that he wants to see from it.

