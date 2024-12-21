Snoop Dogg Claims To "Love The Hate And The Love" For His "Missionary" Album Amid Mixed Reception

NFL: Dallas Cowboys at Pittsburgh Steelers
Oct 6, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Recording artist and actor Snoop Dogg waves a Terrible Towel before the Pittsburgh Steelers host the Dallas Cowboys at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire via Imagn Images
Sales projections have not been the greatest either, but it doesn't seem to faze him.

Just over a week ago, Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre rekindled their chemistry for a full-length effort in Missionary. The project is pretty much a follow-up to 1993's Doggystyle, one of the West Coast's sure-fire classic hip-hop records. Overall, the hype was real for this project due to their past collaborations that still have that timeless feel. Additionally, a lot of the other "old head" MCs had been releasing some solid comeback albums. So, with that in mind, why couldn't Snoop and Dre do the same? Well, in the eyes of the fans, they did right with Missionary.

However, from a critic's perspective, the same cannot entirely be said. If you scour the internet for reviews, a majority of them are generally mixed on the final product. Current sales projections are pretty reflective of the "experts'" opinions as its looking like it will move around 36,000 equivalent album units. It's still good enough for a Billboard Hot 200 entry, but nowhere near where it possibly should've wound up. Despite all of this though, Snoop Dogg seems to be pretty unbothered.

Snoop Dogg Has More Than Enough Fans To Care About Haters

According to HipHopDX, Unc recently posted a short rebuttal on his Instagram to both the loyal supporters of his and the harsher pundits. "First of all, thank y’all for the support for Missionary. Long time coming. Love the reception but let me say this. I’ve been watching podcasts and people doing reviews – a couple of them specifically where they started off saying, ‘I wasn’t into this album, I don’t like Snoop Dogg, I wasn’t anticipating this, I don’t care…’ Really just listening just to listen. Started off hating," he began.

"Get to song three/four, demeanor change a little bit. By the time they get to song eight/nine/10, they love Snoop Dogg, loving the production, loving the growth. By the time they get to the end, they’re in tears because they’re emotional behind the body of work that me and Dr. Dre put together trying to show how to make a body of work, a project, well received. I love the hate and the love. That’s why we do it. We do it because we love what we do. Thank y’all!" However, he didn't wrap up with that. Snoop then made sure to let everyone know that there's a "thin line between love and hate," and that "ya kids and ya mama love me." Final sales numbers will arrive early next week.

