new eminem album
- GossipEminem Fans Ecstatic Over Rumored "Music To Be Murdered By: Side B"An alleged tracklist and cover art for "Music To Be Murdered By: Side B" has circulated but will Eminem actually drop before the end of 2020?By Aron A.
- MusicEminem Releasing New Album According To 50 Cent50 Cent will be featured on the album.By Alex Zidel
- Music2 Chainz Thanks Eminem, Teases New Music "Coming Soon"Looks like the 2 Chainz & Eminem collaboration may be coming after all. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicEminem & Chance The Rapper Are Hitting Up SNL In NovemberSNL's November 18th lineup adds serious fuel to the Eminem album rumors. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicPaul Rosenberg May Have Subtly Revealed The Title Of Eminem's New AlbumRedditters have done their research. By Aron A.
- MusicRumor: Does Eminem's New Album Have A Release Date?Is Eminem's new album slated for a November release?By Mitch Findlay