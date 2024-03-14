7 Rappers Who Got Veneers

Veneers have become increasingly popular in the hip hop community within the past few years. The installation of these custom teeth covers help to conceal chips and stains. It is now a very standard cosmetic procedure, especially for entertainers. Rappers are now swapping their grills and diamond teeth for some fresh pearly whites. Recently, Cardi B lost one of her veneers after biting into a bagel, proudly showing off the gap in her teeth on social media. In a video post, she smiled for the camera, laughing off her missing tooth. Cardi B is hardly the first rapper to get veneers or lose a tooth but she is one of the latest hip hop artists to have work done on their smile. Today, we are looking at seven rappers with veneers who have been open about getting them. Take a look at the list below.

Back in 2020, Joe Budden got a set of veneers. When revealing his new smile, the rapper-turned-podcaster was met with comedic reactions from fans and his co-hosts. In an episode of The Joe Budden Podcast, he read off hilarious dental themed nicknames created for him by fans, including the episode’s title, “Chief Teeth.” In that same podcast, Budden attributed the sensitivity of his fresh set of veneers to bleaching, making him less talkative than normal. During the prior podcast episode, titled “Podparazzi,” Joe Budden dramatically laughed to flash his veneers as well as some botox. Since then, he has continued to show off his new and improved smile on The Joe Budden Podcast.

Rick Ross

Joe Budden was not the only rapper to get veneers in 2020. Rick Ross debuted a new set of teeth after traveling to Colombia for dental work. According to a TMZ report, Ross visited Colombia to see Dr. Mario Montoya, who installed his veneers during a six hour-long procedure. TMZ also claimed that Ross’s new smile was free of charge, despite usually costing around $10,000. On what prompted his decisions to get veneers, the rapper said, “Billion-dollar smiles. I’ma keep it real, I’ve been smoking over 25 years so that was that smokers beige.” In true Rick Ross fashion, he added, “I told him I wanted my shit yayo white, ya dig.”

Last year, Lil Pump got some new teeth for himself. The Florida rapper’s porcelain veneers reportedly cost him $25,000, and will last him 30 years. He had the procedure done in his hometown of Miami, Florida, courtesy of 5 Star Smiles. Along with his veneers, Lil Pump also reportedly ordered a new set of grills as well. The rapper’s cosmetic transformation coincided with his weight loss journey, as he has been tracking his gym progress with photos that see him leaner than ever.

Gucci Mane

Back in 2016, Gucci Mane emerged from prison a new man, donning a new physique. Since then, he has continued to transform his appearance with a newfound passion for fitness. Along with his workout regimen, Gucci has also changed his smile with glaring white teeth. His bright smile followed his release from prison and has since become a part of his signature look. In 2020, Gucci Mane upgraded his veneers, still pearly white but with a singular diamond on each tooth beside his front two. “A quarter milly in GuWop grille,” he boasted in an Instagram reveal of his dental work.

Cam’ron

Cam’ron had work done on his signature gapped teeth in 2022. The Dipset rapper flexed his brand new veneers in an Instagram video while smoking a blunt to Billy Joel. Fans instantly noticed Cam’s new set of teeth, reacting to them on social media. One fan jokingly wrote, “Now who Daddy's teeth Cam’ron done stole… they done Gucci Maned my boy." People also compared Cam’ron’s dental work to fellow Dipset member Juelz Santana’s missing teeth. Fans can see Cam’ron and his veneers on his sports talk show with Mase, It Is What It Is.

Lil Yachty

Early in his career, Lil Yachty boasted his diamond-encrusted teeth, including his $35,000 rainbow grills. He later ditched his dental jewelry in favor of some new veneers. In 2021, Yachty hopped on Instagram Live to show off his bright white teeth. “It's the white teeth show, man. N***a's lookin' and feelin' excellent," he said. Impressed by his own look, he exclaimed, "Imma smile for the rest of the week. For the rest of the month!" Lil Yachty also revealed that he spent $80,000 on his custom veneers.

G Herbo

G Herbo is one of the latest rappers to get a brand new set of veneers. In December of last year, he paid a visit to Chicago-based dentist Da Smile Boss for his procedure. The dentist gave his Instagram followers advice in a post about his session with G Herbo. He wrote, “you didn’t damage your teeth in a day. Therefore you can’t fix your entire dental problem in a day!” Da Smile Boss continued, “Technology has changed, but the foundation is still depending on YOUR dental upkeep and you prioritizing your dental health.” While giving G Herbo a new and improved smile, he emphasized the importance of maintaining one’s dental health.

