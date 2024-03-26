Maxwell Songs We Need To Hear On His 2024 The Serenade Tour

Maxwell has announced the dates for his upcoming tour of North America, where Jazmine Sullivan will join him. October London will also open on the R&B legend's The Serenade Tour. The three R&B singers will play arenas across the country this coming Fall. Further, the tour kicks off on September 14 in Hollywood, Florida, and will conclude in Inglewood, California, at the Kia Forum. Maxwell and Jazmine Sullivan previously toured with one another back in 2008. That same year, Sullivan released her debut album, Fearless. She last toured in promotion of her latest EP, 2021’s Heaux Tales, which later saw a deluxe release.

Moreover, Maxwell previously toured the United States in 2022 in support of his long-awaited sixth studio album, NIGHT, the third installment of a trilogy that has yet to be released. The R&B legend played his most recent string of shows last month as a part of his Urban Hang Cruise. The Serenade Tour is certainly a stacked lineup for R&B fans. As we anticipate his upcoming shows, here are seven songs that we need to hear at Maxwell’s 2024 tour.

“Sumthin’ Sumthin’”

As a legacy act, Maxwell’s day one fans are going to want to hear him perform songs from his classic debut album, Maxwell’s Urban Hang Suite. On the Night Tour, he started his set with “Sumthin’ Sumthin’.” The song will instantly set the mood for the live show with its infectious groove, starting the performance on a high note. Being one of Maxwell’s biggest hits, “Sumthin’ Sumthin’” is a necessity for fans to hear at The Serenade Tour.

“Ascension (Don’t Ever Wonder)”

Performing “Ascension (Don’t Ever Wonder)” is almost guaranteed at any Maxwell show. Easily his biggest hit, the classic R&B song is essential for diehard fans and casual listeners. The track’s swinging rhythm makes for one of Maxwell’s most danceable tracks that will encourage audience members to stand up from their seats and move to the beat. The opening falsetto melody that opens Maxwell’s first verse is instantly recognizable, prompting fans to attempt to sing along. “Ascension (Don’t Ever Wonder)” will likely make for a great encore and is an absolute must for a Maxwell performance.

“Dancewitme”

“Dancewitme” is one of Maxwell’s grooviest tracks, perfect for a live performance. Another highlight from Maxwell’s Urban Hang Suite, it would be a missed opportunity not to hear it on his upcoming tour. The gentle falsetto on the chorus is seductive, fitting for his suave and charismatic R&B persona. With a title like “Dancewitme,” the upbeat song urges a crowd to join Maxwell in moving along to the irresistible instrumental. One could even expect a bass solo to bring an extra component to the live show.

“Get to Know Ya”

“Get to Know Ya,” the opening track from Maxwell’s third album, 2001’s Now, is one of his funkiest tracks. The slapping bassline, along with the tight drum grooves, ensure warm audience reception. Also, fans will want to hear songs from each era of Maxwell’s discography, and Now’s lead single will be an anticipated song in the setlist. Much of his catalog feels like their intimate jam session, and hearing “Get to Know Ya” with a live band will bring new life into the song.

“Lifetime”

Maxwell’s upbeat grooves are important, but fans are also going to want to hear his classic ballads. One slow jam that needs to be incorporated into the setlist is “Lifetime.” Another major hit in his catalog, the song is practically made for singing along. Perhaps more than any other Maxwell song, the warm loving nature of “Lifetime” warrants some unified crowd participation. As a slower song, it will also allow him to address the audience and engage with fans.

“Bad Habits”

Aside from his earlier classics, Maxwell tends to perform numerous songs from 2009’s BLACKsummers’night, the first album in the trilogy. One of his most vocally and instrumentally gorgeous songs, “Bad Habits,” is an essential song for the Serenade Tour’s setlist, especially for his core fanbase. It will certainly satisfy fans of the BLACKsummers’night era. As a longer freeform song, “Bad Habits” lends itself to some live embellishments from Maxwell, his band, and his backup singers. There is plenty of opportunity for falsetto, belting, and solos from the drum, guitar, and trumpet players.

“Pretty Wings”

The Grammy-winning lead single from BLACKsummers’night is crucial for fans to hear on Maxwell’s upcoming tour. “Pretty Wings” is one of his signature songs and is one of his most recognizable slow jams. His tender vocal performance over the downbeat percussion provides the right moment for fans to sway and sing along. It will create an intimate moment between Maxwell and his audience. “Pretty Wings” might not be an encore, but it would allow for a heartfelt moment for his arena crowd. Among his extensive discography, few Maxwell songs embody the idea of The Serenade Tour better than “Pretty Wings.”

