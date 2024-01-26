Most Successful "American Idol" Stars: From Fantasia To Jennifer Hudson

After American Idol first aired in 2002, it revolutionized reality television, especially in the music world. From its beloved contestants, judges, and host to the show’s format and cult following, it left a remarkable impact on the entertainment industry. At its commercial height, the famous singing competition was a cultural phenomenon that gave aspiring singers a chance at a music career.

While many artists now build success through social media, they used to either get discovered through different channels of the industry or try to land an audition at American Idol. Before taking a brief hiatus in 2016, the show helped launch the careers of many major stars throughout its first 15 seasons. Many former contestants have gone on to establish prolific careers for themselves in music and beyond. Today, we are looking at the most successful American Idol stars.

Kelly Clarkson

Kelly Clarkson won the first season of American Idol back in 2002, instantly becoming the show’s first big star. With her powerful singing voice, she found success as a pop artist while also combining elements of rock and country into her music. The Grammy award-winning singer is known for her chart-topping hit songs like “My Life Would Suck Without You,” “Stronger (What Doesn’t Kill You)” and other classics including “Since U Been Gone.” After taking American Idol and her music career to great heights, Clarkson now hosts her own talk show. Original Idol judges Randy Jackson, Paula Abdul, and Simon Cowell appeared as guests on The Kelly Clarkson Show, resulting in a full circle moment.

Jennifer Hudson

Jennifer Hudson may have not been a finalist on American Idol, but she became one of the most successful stars in the show’s history. After finishing seventh in the show’s third season, established a multifaceted career for herself. She starred in Dreamgirls, among other films, and released three studio albums, including her gold-certified self-titled debut. A jack of all trades in the entertainment industry, Hudson is an EGOT winner, receiving the four major American awards in entertainment: Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony. Like Kelly Clarkson, she now hosts her own talk show, where she recently confirmed her relationship with Common.

Season 3 of American Idol was an unforgettable one, launching the careers of two of its biggest stars. Jennifer Hudson finished in seventh place, but Fantasia won the competition. Following Idol, the North Carolina singer instantly started a successful career in music and acting. Fantasia released her platinum-selling debut album, Free Yourself in 2004. Her self-titled follow-up included the hit single, “When I See U,” which is now an R&B classic. She has topped the charts and won Grammys with her blends of soul and gospel, which often incorporates elements of hip hop. Fantasia first starred in The Color Purple on Broadway in 2007, and recently reprised her role for a film adaptation which has racked up numerous award nominations.

Carrie Underwood

Undoubtedly the most successful American Idol star is Carrie Underwood, who won the fourth season in 2005. She is the most-awarded country artist of all time and has won eight Grammy awards. Singles like “Jesus Take the Wheel” and “Before He Cheats” were immediate crossover hits, topping the country charts. Her first four albums are multi-platinum, boasting numerous hit singles each. In addition to her successful and impactful career in music, Underwood has ventured into acting, playing many roles, including Maria von Trapp in The Sound of Music Live! Carrie Underwood set the bar incredibly high for what aspiring singers can attain after winning American Idol.

Katherine McPhee

Katherine McPhee finished as a runner-up on American Idol’s fifth season in 2006. The pop and R&B singer’s self-titled debut album on RCA arrived in 2006, reaching No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart. Aside from releasing six albums, McPhee has been successful in TV and film. She also starred as Jenna Hunterson in Waitress on Broadway. Since finishing as a contestant, Katherine McPhee has returned to American Idol as a guest performer. She later married music titan, David Foster.

Jordin Sparks

Jordin Sparks is the youngest American Idol winner in the show’s history. She finished victorious at the age of 17 on the show’s sixth season in 2007. That same year, Sparks released her platinum-selling self-titled debut. The album included the hit single “No Air,” a duet with Chris Brown. Her second album, 2009’s Battlefield, included the Top 10 hit of the same name. Aside from music, Jordin Sparks has acted both on screen and onstage. She starred alongside Whitney Houston in the film, Sparkle, and in Broadway musicals including In the Heights and Waitress.

Adam Lambert

In 2009, Adam Lambert finished as the runner-up on American Idol’s eighth season but is one of the show’s most successful stars. He has released five studio albums, including the chart-topping Trespassing in 2012. Lambert is a successful pop solo artist but has also established a relationship with the remaining active members of Queen, touring with the band multiple times. Outside of music, he has guest judged on Project Runway, RuPaul’s Drag Race, X Factor, and American Idol.

