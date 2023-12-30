Paula Abdul Accuses "American Idol" Executive Of Sexual Assault

Paula Abdul has filed a sexual assault lawsuit against Nigel Lythgoe, an executive producer on American Idol. First reported by TMZ, Abdul's suit claims that Lythgoe assaulted her multiple times during the early seasons of American Idol and So You Think You Can Dance? while she served as a judge. The suit recounts an initial assault in an elevator while they were overseeing regional audiences for American Idol. Abdul claims to have informed her reps immediately after the incident but chose to stay quiet publicly for fear of retaliation.

Furthermore, the suit recounts a second incident when Lythgoe assaulted Abdul at his home after inviting her over to discuss "work opportunities". The assault reportedly occurred in 2015, soon after Abdul renewed her contract on So You Think You Can Dance? Additionally, Lythgoe reportedly called her to "celebrate" the statute of limitations expiring on his initial assault.

Vin Diesel Sued For Sexual Battery

Abdul filed her suit under the California Sexual Assault And Cover Up Accountability Act. Another famous face who was recently sued under the act is Vin Diesel. The lawsuit was brought against Diesel by Asta Jonasson, who briefly worked as Diesel's assistant during the production of Fast Five. According to Jonasson's suit, she was present for a hotel suite party in which Diesel was entertaining a number of women. However, after the last woman left, Diesel reportedly assaulted Jonasson. The assault allegedly happened when she tried to get Diesel to discreetly leave the hotel.

Per the suit, Diesel forcibly grabbed her and kissed her without consent while also allegedly groping her breast. Jonasson's suit goes on to allege that Diesel lifted up her dress and attempted to pull down her underwear. Furthermore, she alleges that he pinned her against a wall and placed her hand on his erection. Diesel then reportedly masturbated on her before leaving. Hours after the alleged assault, Jonasson said she received a call from Diesel's sister. Vincent serves as the president of his production company. During that call, Jonasson was abruptly fired from her job. She alleges this was due to her resistance to Diesel's assault. Diesel is yet to respond to the allegations. Additionally, Jonasson stated she did not come forward earlier due to shame, and fear of reprisal given her green card status.

