BLP Kosher Waves The Broward County Flag Proudly On Debut Album "Bars Mitzvah"
BLP Kosher makes an exceptional introduction on his debut album “Bars Mitzvah” ft. DJ Premier, Luh Tyler and Trapland Pat.
By
Aron A.
August 05, 2023
3.1K Views
