Kourtney Kardashian Models Black Lingerie & Her Baby Bump For “Vanity Fair Italia” Cover

Being the eldest daughter isn't easy under normal circumstances. For Kourtney Kardashian, things became particularly difficult once her family was catapulted into fame thanks to her younger sister's sex tape. The Poosh founder is something of the black sheep of the clan. This is mostly due to her desire to venture off into her own lane and start a family with Travis Barker. Of course, she and Scott Disick already share three children, but at this time, she's embarking on the final months of her fourth pregnancy.

To commemorate the beautiful occasion, Kardashian accepted the opportunity to pose on the cover of Vanity Fair Italia. As we've seen throughout many of her maternity outfits so far, the 44-year-old has no problem showing skin, as she did in her photoshoot. In the image selected to appear on the front of the magazine's upcoming edition, the reality starlet models simple black lingerie, letting her budding baby bump make a statement instead of her clothing.

Read More: Kourtney Kardashian & Her Baby Bump Soak Up The Sun In A Tiny Green Bikini

Kourtney Kardashian is Looking Forward to the Future

"After two years of trying, she became pregnant naturally at 44 years old," an excerpt from Kardashian's accompanying interview shared on IG reads. "To those who criticize pregnancy at her age, [she] replies, 'Those comments don't affect me. I just say: how could you question God's plan? Because that's how I see this pregnancy, which came when both Travis and I weren't even thinking about it anymore and a year after we stopped IVF.'"

Outside of all the buzz that's been surrounding her fourth pregnancy, Kourtney Kardashian has also been in the headlines frequently due to the latest season of her sister's reality show. Currently, tensions on the small screen are rising between her and Kim, whom the eldest sibling labelled a "witch" during a recent episode. Read more about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news.

Read More: Kourtney Kardashian Calls Kim A “Witch” In New Kardashians Trailer

[Via]