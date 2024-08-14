Simone Biles' Biological Mother Wants To Rekindle Their Relationship

Some people online are a little skeptical for her mother saying this right after the Paris Olympics ended.

Simone Biles put together another incredible Olympics performance over the last couple of weeks during the Paris games. She went on to add another four medals to her previous collection of 10 overall, which included seven golds. After it was all set and done, the Columbus, Ohio native snagged another three golds in addition to a silver. The constant theme throughout these 2024 events for her and Team USA was that it was the "redemption tour". They certainly accomplished their mission, putting their respective country back on top in the sport of gymnastics.

While the whole U.S. was cheering for Simone, so was her biological mother, Shanon. In fact, she even held a backyard party to celebrate her run this year. You may be wondering, "'why was she not in attendance?'". Well, since about the age of three, Shanon was not able to care for Simone due to a troubling addiction to drugs and alcohol. Her, along with her siblings, were placed into foster care. Then, at the age of six, Shanon's dad (Simone's grandpa), Ron Biles, and his wife Nellie Cayetano Biles, took them in.

Simone Biles' Mother Is Letting Her Daughter Decide What She Wants To Do

Simone has constantly referred to them as her actual parents and overall, her and Shanon's relationship has been nearly nonexistent since then. However, shortly after the games, Shanon is hoping that they can reconnect. She sat down with The Daily Mail to express these feelings and is waiting for Simone to decide what she wants to do. "I would like to make amends with Simone personally. I'm just waiting for her and Adria. I speak to Adria more than I speak to Simone. I would just ask her to forgive me. Can we move forward? Don't judge me on my past. Let's move forward".