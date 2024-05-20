Simone Biles Is Fed Up With The Continued Disrespect Towards Her Husband After his "Catch" Comments

Simone Biles is getting ready to compete in the Summer Olympics in Paris. Biles's future on the mat remained uncertain following her withdrawal from the 2020 Tokyo Games. Her husband's remarks have been the significant news over the last few months rather than gymnastics. This past December, Jonathan Owen, Biles's significant other, made remarks that went viral on social media. Individuals grabbed the comments and ran with them, sparking a lot of controversy and trolling.

The internet was furious when Jonathan Owens said on a podcast that he was "the catch" in the partnership. Furthermore, he said that when he first met Biles on a dating app, he had no idea who she was. Last month, Biles said that, at first, she found the remarks amusing. Although the internet found certain content offensive or out of line, she didn't. Now, she has once again called out fans for their treatment and trolling towards her husband. She is asking people to stop disrespecting her husband in the latest development.

Read More: Simone Biles Opens Up About Backlash From Jonathan Owens' Viral "The Catch" Comments

Simone Biles Wants the Disrespect Towards Her Husband To Stop

Simone Biles requests that followers engage with her and her husband politely ir not at all. The accomplished athlete is sending out yet another strong message to those who still "disrespect" her spouse, Jonathan Owens. In her latest Instagram Story post, Biles says, "I'm going to quickly address this, the joke was never a joke! Y'all are blatantly being disrespectful to my relationship & my husband." She continued, So I'm gonna go ahead & say this one time. Respectfully, F off." The 27-year-old Olympian continued, "& if you keep commenting or tweeting at me I'm just going to block you. simple as that. And no I don't need to touch grass or whatever tf y'all suggest…"

She concluded, "@ everyone else that supports us, we love y all so much." Owens added on his Instagram Stories, "Being fake mad about people y'all don't know from a can of paint is weirdo behavior." Overall, Simone Biles is over the whole controversy. She is preparing to compete in the Paris Olympics and show the world once again why she is the GOAT. People need to learn to let go of things that were never that serious to begin with.

Read More: Simone Biles' Husband Roasted For Claiming He's The "Catch" In Their Marriage

[via]