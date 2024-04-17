Simone Biles Opens Up About Backlash From Jonathan Owens' Viral "The Catch" Comments

Simone Biles is preparing for her return to the Olympics this summer in Paris. After withdrawing from the Tokyo Games in 2020, it was up in the air if Biles would ever return to the mat. Now she is back and ready to put on a show in Paris. The big story from the past few months hasn't been about gymnastics but comments made by her husband. Biles's Significant other, Jonathan Owen, made comments this past December that caused an uproar on social media. People took the comments and ran with them, causing quite a stir and plenty of trolling.

Jonathan Owens said on a podcast that he was "the catch" in the relationship, upsetting the internet. Additionally, he admitted he did not know who Biles was when he saw her on a dating app. Biles is one of the most famous worldwide athletes and decorated Olympians ever, so you can see why people got upset. Owens has since claimed he was unbothered by the whole situation. Now Simone Niles has opened up about the podcast fiasco and its response.

Biles admitted she thought the comments were hilarious at first. She didn't find anything offensive or out of line, but the internet did. Maybe it was Jonathan Owens brashness that rubbed people the wrong way. Nevertheless, Biles initially thought his podcast comments were ultimately harmless. She then admitted that the reaction hurt her feelings deeply. The harsh response to her husband took her aback and she immediately went on the defensive. Biles obviously knows her husband better than a random person on social media. She went on to affirm what her husband said. She believes he is a catch, and so is she.

All in all, it looks like a situation where fans took things a little too seriously. In the interview, Owens admits in the same clip that Biles really is the one who impressed him and made their whole relationship take off. That's social media, in a nutshell; something becomes a hot topic and gets toxic real quick. Luckily for Simone Biles, she doesn't have to worry about anything. Jonathan Owens is currently playing for the Chicago Bears. Biles is looking to show the world she's still the GOAT at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

