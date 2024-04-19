Common Gets Fans Hyped For USA Basketball In Promo For 2024 Paris Olympics

USA Basketball has tapped Common to hype up fans ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics. USA Basketball has assembled a stacked team to go for the gold in Paris. The team features the likes of LeBron James, Steph Curry, Kevin Durant, and several other superstars. The roster is a strong response to the USA placing third in the FIBA Basketball World Cup last summer. That World Cup team featured mostly young up-and-coming players. Anthony Edwards and Tyrese Halliburton, standouts on the bronze medal team, will also feature on the Olympic Roster.

Common hypes up Team USA in a promo that recalls the dominance that is Team USA Basketball's history. He recalls The Dream team that set everything off and the Redeem Team that brought the USA back to the top of the mountain. Common introduced the 2024 roster in epic fashion. Building up what will be a must-see event this summer. Getting to see LeBron, Steph, Kawhi Leonard and Anthony Davis on the same team is a basketball dream.

Common's Hyped USA Basketball Promo

Common introduces the entire stacked USA roster. He gives each player their proper due to explain just how amazing it is they are all going to be on the same team. You have the inside dominance of players like Joel Embiid and Anthony Davis. You have the supreme shooting of Steph Curry with the overall dominance of someone like LeBron. It is refreshing to see players of this stature still putting themselves out there and playing for Team USA. Players like KD are looking to make history and break Team USA records.

The NBA Playoffs are starting to kick off. Things can change due to injury and other reasons. Despite the possibility of players changing the roster, it will be one of the strongest in NBA history. Common and the new promo are definitely adding to the occasion. The Paris Olympics won't be a walk in the park. The USA will have to go up against the likes of Nikola Jokic, Luka Doncic, and rookie Victor Wembanyama, among other international stars. This summer is going to be special for basketball fans.

