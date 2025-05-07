Louis Vuitton Responds After LISA Gets Accused Of Wearing Rosa Parks On Her Underwear

Lisa’s 2025 Met Gala outfit has sparked intense backlash. Fans and critics pointed out a possible image of Rosa Parks placed on the underwear portion of her custom Louis Vuitton bodysuit. The look, designed under Pharrell Williams’s creative direction, was meant to honor the theme Superfine: Tailoring Black Style. Instead, it’s stirred a growing online controversy.

Lisa, a member of BLACKPINK and star of The White Lotus, walked the Met Gala carpet in a glittering black blazer paired with sheer LV logo tights and a printed bodysuit. The bodysuit, made of lace and styled to resemble underwear, featured a collage of embroidered faces.

One face in particular, placed directly on the pelvic area, has been widely interpreted as resembling civil rights icon Rosa Parks.

Online users didn’t hold back. Many labeled the placement “distasteful,” “tone-deaf,” and “offensive,” especially given the Met Gala’s theme celebrating Black heritage and style. The conversation quickly extended beyond fashion to questions of cultural sensitivity and accountability.

Read More: Lizzo Smokes The Carpet In Custom Gown At 2025 Met Gala

LISA Louis Vuitton Controversy

Louis Vuitton responded by stating the artwork came from American artist Henry Taylor, who created the print for Pharrell Williams’s Spring 2024 menswear collection. According to the brand, the faces are figures from Taylor’s life. They did not confirm whether one of them is Rosa Parks.

As the men’s creative director and co-chair of the Met Gala, Pharrell’s role in approving the outfit has drawn scrutiny. Critics argue that whether intentional or not, placing such an image in that location shows a disregard for context and symbolism.

Lisa has remained silent. Her team has yet to issue a statement addressing the backlash. The situation is compounded by a past resurfaced video showing Lisa and fellow BLACKPINK members allegedly using a racial slur. That controversy, which also went unaddressed, has only added fuel to the current outrage.

At the intersection of celebrity fashion, race, and cultural memory, Lisa’s Met Gala appearance has become a talking point. Whether the image is Rosa Parks or not, the response reveals the stakes when symbols of Black history are misused in pop culture.