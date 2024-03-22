The Life & Legacy Of Luther Vandross

Without a doubt, Luther Vandross is a name that will be remembered in R&B, and the music industry at large, for years to come. For decades, his enchanting voice and unparalleled vocal range have captivated audiences. Even after his untimely death, Luther Vandross’ music continues to thrive in the hearts and ears of listeners old and new. It goes without saying that he was one of the most influential R&B artists of all time.

While people have never stopped listening to his music, Vandross’ name rarely ever comes up in discussions these days. However, following a recent incident at a Madonna concert, Luther Vandross has been trending. The Queen of Pop was recently under fire since she included Vandross’ photo in an AIDS/HIV tribute during her tour. This is because Luther Vandross actually died of a stroke, and did not have either disease. While Madonna faced backlash for the error, fans have since been refreshed with Vandross’ material. Here’s a look at the life and legacy of the quintessential R&B singer.

Read More: Master P & Luther Vandross Have Google Tweaking In Hilarious Search Confusion

The Early Years

Born on April 20, 1951, Luther Vandross was raised in Manhattan until he was nine when his family moved to the Bronx. From an early age, he was immersed in the soulful sounds of gospel, blues, and R&B, and had an immense love for music. As a matter of fact, at the tender age of three, Vandross taught himself to play the piano by ear. Subsequently, the older he grew, the more his musical talent shone. His exceptional vocal abilities could not be denied and quickly caught the attention of those around him. However, while it was clear from a young age that he possessed a rare gift, it took a while before Vandross gained acclaim.

Luther Vandross’ Ascent

Luther Vandross’ journey to musical stardom is a testament to his unwavering dedication and unparalleled talent. He put in the work for years and years before he had his shot at being in the limelight. Before his official debut in the music industry, Luther Vandross worked extensively as a backing vocalist. Throughout the ‘70s, he supplied backing vocals for many prominent artists. These include Donna Summer, Roberta Flack, Donny Hathaway, and Stevie Wonder, among many others. In the late ‘70s, Luther Vandross became a member of a singing quartet called Luther. Together, the group released two albums, Luther (1976), and This Close To You (1977). Unfortunately, the group was dropped by their label, Cotillion Records, due to low album sales.

Subsequently, Vandross had another brief stint as the lead singer of the group Change. On April 16, 1980, the group released their debut album, The Glow of Love, to moderate commercial success. However, Luther Vandross left the group soon after, choosing to forge ahead as a solo artist. Not long afterward, he was signed to Epic Records, kickstarting his groundbreaking solo career.

Read More: 7 Best Luther Vandross Samples In Hip Hop

Outstanding Musical Contributions

Right after his 30th birthday in 1981, Luther Vandross released “Never Too Much,” his debut solo single. Subsequently, on August 12, 1981, he dropped his debut solo album of the same name. The 2x Platinum album announced Luther Vandross to the world like nothing else ever had. It marked the beginning of a very successful and influential solo career for the singer. Altogether, he released 13 solo albums between 1981 and 2003, all of which had varying levels of success. Throughout his decades-long solo career, Luther Vandross garnered both critical acclaim and commercial success. Give Me The Reason (1986), Power Of Love (1991), Songs (1994), and Dance With My Father (2003) are among his best-selling albums. The latter is the last album Vandross released before he sadly passed away in 2005.

The Legacy Of Luther Vandross

There’s no argument that Luther Vandross is among the most iconic male singers in R&B history. Almost two decades after his death, his works continue to speak for him and prove his immense talent. While the world continues to mourn the loss of the singer, his legacy undoubtedly lives on through his timeless music. In life, the man was steadfast to his craft, and his love for music can be heard all over his songs. Luther Vandross made songs that will remain evergreen, and he will continue to be celebrated for that.

[via]