BadBadNotGood & Baby Rose "Slow Burn" Review

Jazz band BadBadNotGood and singer Baby Rose have dropped a collab EP called Slow Burn. The band burst onto the scene with a co-sign from a young Tyler, The Creator who also performed with them. Many latched on to them for their jazz covers of rap songs on their first two projects. However, as the years went on, they shifted to albums comprised entirely of original music including a project with the Wu-Tang Clan’s Ghostface Killah. Though they've certainly cemented a sound within hip-hop, their musicality undoubtedly reaches well beyond the genre while remaining rooted in jazz. As for Baby Rose, she's established her distinct voice across various projects, including the Insecure and Creed III soundtracks and Revenge of the Dreamers III. She also appeared on projects from The Internet's Matt Martians, Big K.R.I.T and Erick The Architect’s I’ve Never Been Here Before.

The five-track EP from BadBadNotGood and Baby Rose showcases a brief but effective group of styles without losing its central themes, sonically and lyrically. The concept of love is explored in various ways across the project with Baby Rose expressing her trials and tribulations of romance. She keeps things interesting by sharing how it has hurt her and how she has moved on from it through a variety of sonically excellent moods across the project.

Slow Burn Is A Showcase Of Excellent Vocals And Instrumentation

Opener “On My Mind," BadBadNotGood's organs help Baby Ross keep her cool on the verses before her vocals charge up on the hook. The explosively expressive electric guitar blends with Baby Rose's powerful vocals, while basslines carry to the forefront and she accents her verses with background vocals that enhance the track's mood.

One standout song on Slow Burn is “It’s Alright,” the most upbeat record on the EP. The drums on this one are a little faster, helping enhance its slightly light-hearted atmosphere. However, Baby Rose’s lyrics exemplify the emotional depth she carries in her songwriting. This track takes some detours as the energy dies down briefly to introduce unique sounds in the song’s final minute. The lyrical prowess continues “Weekness” whose creative spelling offers a glimpse into the song’s content. Baby Rose lists how things in her relationship change over the days. This track’s gritty electric guitar give it a slightly more aggressive feeling than the rest of the EP but the project remains cohesive.

The EP Has One Feature And An Immersive Single

The only feature on BadBadNotGood and Baby’s Rose’s EP appears on “Caroline” with a contribution from Mereba. Her and Baby Rose provide some beautiful back-and-forth moments and harmonies across the track. Their contrasting voices complement each other well and while Mereba does not have a full verse, she handles the pre-hook of the track mostly on her own. This one’s gentle acoustic guitar and steady drums give it a peaceful atmosphere that would pair well with a sunny day at the park. The subtle woodwind instrument only adds to this mood as it almost becomes the third voice in the song despite its almost understated presence.

BadBadNotGood and Baby Rose’s Slow Burn had one single released for it. Titled “One Last Dance,” it sounds like something one would hear in a lounge from the days of the past. A peaceful organ, floaty woodwind and soothing bass provide the soundscape for Baby Rose’s vintage-like vocals as she talks of seeing her once-lover return to her life. This track is the EP’s last song, functioning as a final chapter to the other tales of love shared across the rest of the project.

Final Thoughts On Slow Burn

Slow Burn is an EP for people looking for something that blends a myriad of tranquil genres together. However, if we were forced to put labels on it, we’d say those genres are specifically jazz, R&B and soul. Baby Rose’s songwriting is excellent across the entire EP with some verses being shorter than others but still as effective. BadBadNotGood’s musical compositions are relaxing throughout most of the project with brief moments of high energy that aren’t jarring. If you’re unfamiliar with either artist, this is an excellent introduction to them and with its brief length, you can let the whole EP play and then go back to replay your favorites.

