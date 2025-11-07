Out The Window - Single By Kehlani

Kehlani takes accountability and tries to save a lost love with her new track "Out The Window."

Kehlani has been on a run lately, and now she is back and in her element again with new single “Out the Window.” It's a smooth, confident return to the soulful R&B sound that made fans fall in love with her in the first place. The track finds her reflecting on love, loss, and accountability. As she croons about not wanting to throw a failed relationship away, she unpacks themes of regret, broken trust, and taking the blame when things fall apart. It has a late-night, confessional feel. What stands out most about this track is that it feels deeply personal, yet universally relatable. With "Out the Window," is Kehlani doing what she does best: turning emotion into art that sticks with you long after it ends.

Release Date: November 7, 2025

Genre: R&B

Album: N/A

Quoteable Lyrics From Out The Window

But, baby, I want you
I'm focused, it's overdue
Don't throw it out the window, out the window
The late nights, the half truths
I was reckless, let me prove to you

About The Author
Tallie Spencer
@TallieSpencer is a music journalist based in Los Angeles, CA. She loves concerts, festivals, and traveling the world.
