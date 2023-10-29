Lil Baby & J. Prince Chop It Up With Jared Anderson In Saudi Arabia Crossover: Watch

Lil Baby recently pulled up to Saudi Arabia for an event of sorts, and though he was nowhere near Houston, he still felt those Southern roots thanks to one man. Moreover, he ran into J. Prince of Rap-A-Lot Records, and they also linked up with Ohio boxer Jared Anderson. Although it's unclear what exactly the three attended during this time, they were dressed in their best and having a lot of laughs in the clip below. Overall, it made for a pretty bizarre, random, but nonetheless heartening meeting to witness, as they all come from different eras, experiences, and fields. Still, there's nothing like a good old celebrity bash to make new friends and celebrate Black success, especially these days when the It's Only Me MC's other celebrity ties have been to more scandalous stories with Blueface and Chrisean Rock.

All that said, this chemistry and link-up shouldn't really come as much of a surprise. Not only are Lil Baby and Jared Anderson titans in their field, but J. Prince is pretty much the rap-adjacent figure to talk to in Houston. Well, apart from the artists and music makers themselves, of course. For example, when Drake purchased a home in H-Town, he met with the executive shortly after, and their relationship goes way back.

Read More: Lil Baby Says Man Performing Fellatio In Viral Video Is Not Him

Lil Baby Meets J. Prince & Jared Anderson In Saudi Arabia: Watch

As such, as one of the top talent management talents and moguls in the game, J. Prince's reach should never be seen as anything less than gargantuan. In fact, it's interesting to find out how much larger his empire could've been. Birdman recently explained how J. Prince almost owned Cash Money, but eventually knew that Baby was good enough to go big on his own. Perhaps he sees a similar kindred spirit in Lil Baby, who is one of the top-dog MCs in the game right now.

Sure, fans are still waiting on a truly spectacular moment from him that matches his fan-favorite material, but that doesn't take away his established impact. All these figures continue to develop in their lane, and surely have more great things to come. We can only wonder what they spoke about on their way there. For more news and updates on Lil Baby, J. Prince, and Jared Anderson, check back in with HNHH.

Read More: J. Prince Warns NBA Youngboy After Dissing Drake: “He Rolls With Me”