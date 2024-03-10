NBA YoungBoy's Motion To Dismiss Gun Charges Reportedly Rejected

Last month, the rapper argued that the charges violate his second amendment rights.

It's no secret that NBA YoungBoy has endured his fair share of legal issues. Unfortunately, it doesn't look like the hitmaker will be getting a break any time soon. Last month, he requested that his charge for possession of firearms by a felon be dropped, arguing that it violates his constitutional rights. Reportedly, his motion has been rejected.

“The government has not alleged that Mr. Gaulden was observed to be holding a firearm by any law enforcement officer (or any other witness), nor have any allegations been made that Mr. Gaulden was using a firearm in any unlawful way at the time of his alleged offense,” his legal team wrote. “Rather, the government merely alleges that music video footage shows Mr. Gaulden possessing a firearm after being convicted of a felony and for possessing a firearm which is not registered in the national firearms registration and transfer record.”

NBA YoungBoy's Gun Charges Won't Be Dropped

The Fifth Circuit cited its repeated rejection of challenges to the statute and emphasized its intent to keep guns out of the hands of those deemed irresponsible. They also claim that upon reexamination, the statute would hold up as constitutional. This isn't the only legal loss YB has taken as of late, however. At the beginning of this month, the rapper was accused of violating his house arrest restrictions by using unspecified drugs.

He's also accused of having "informed his supervising officer that he has no intentions to discontinue using the substance that resulted in the violation." The alleged violation puts him at risk of going back to jail. What do you think of NBA YoungBoy's request for his gun charges to be dropped? What about feds reportedly rejecting it? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

