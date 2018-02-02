second amendment
- MusicNBA YoungBoy Argues His Gun Charges Violate His Second Amendment RightsNBA YoungBoy believes it's unconstitutional to restrict convicted felon's access to guns.By Cole Blake
- PoliticsJoe Biden Tells Worker He's "Full Of Sh*t" Over Stick TalkJoe Biden gets into a heated debate at a Michigan auto plant with a worker who claimed the presidential candidate is violating the 2nd amendment right. By Aron A.
- MusicBun B's Lawyer Believes Rapper Won't Face Charges For Shooting RobberBun B's lawyer speaks out following the rapper's altercation with a masked robber.By Aron A.
- MusicT.I. Weighs In On The Gun Control Debate: "Our System Is Broken"In the wake of the Florida school shooting, T.I. weighs in on the gun control debate. By Mitch Findlay
- SocietyLaw Prohibiting Guns Near Public Parks Deemed UnconstitutionalAuthorities believe this violates the second amendment to the Constitution.
By David Saric