Kendrick Lamar Embodies The Spirit Of 2Pac On The Story-Drive "GNX" Cut "Reincarnated"

Kendrick sure knows how to paint a picture.

Kendrick Lamar dropped off GNX on Friday morning, much to the shock and awe of fans all across the globe. Overall, this was not supposed to happen. We were not supposed to get a new Kendrick album until perhaps a couple of days before the Super Bowl. However, we were ultimately proven wrong. Lamar surprised his fans with a 12-track album, that some believe could be a mixtape before the "real" release, whatever that means.

Regardless, this project is fantastic and has a ton of sensational songs. From West Coast bangers to melodic r&b cuts, Kendrick gave us everything here. However, one song that has a lot of fans impressed, is "Reincarnated." This is a song that features the beat from 2Pac's track "Made N*****" which came off of the Gang Related soundtrack. Moreover, it features Kendrick rapping in some cadences that will immediately remind you of Pac. It's a phenomenal tribute that comes with Kendrick's signature storytelling. Throughout the song, we even hear Kendrick rapping from multiple perspectives, with reincarnation as a central throughline.

While fans are still trying to decipher the artists he is talking about, there is no doubt that this is one of his best songs. Even 15 years into his career, Kendrick is finding ways to innovate. Overall, this album is undeniably West Coast, and the references are appreciated. He just dropped a video for "Squabble Up" and again, the references are West Coast-heavy. One can only imagine the kind of Super Bowl halftime show he is about to put on.

Kendrick Lamar Raps From Different Perspectives On "Reincarnated"

Quotable Lyrics: