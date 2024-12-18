14-Year-Old Kendrick Lamar Leak Ends Up On His Official YouTube Page And Fans Are Confused

"Money Without Me" appears to date back to Kendrick Lamar's "Section.80" days.

A song from Kendrick Lamar titled, "Money Without Me," landed on his official YouTube page without context, last night, and fans are confused. The track seems to date back over a decade to Lamar's Section.80 era and it's unclear whether he intended to upload it or was hacked. In turn, fans on social media are confused about the release.

In the comments section of the YouTube post, some users have been treating it like a new single. "Casually dropping a whole song this time is a goat move," one user wrote. "Love these no announcement drops. If the music is good, it’ll promote itself." Others have been trying to set the record straight. "This is from his section 80 days, don't know why it's out now, hacked?" another theorized.

Kendrick Lamar Performs During The Austin City Limits Music Festival

Kendrick Lamar performs Oct. 13, 2023, on the American Express stage during Austin City Limits Music Festival at Zilker Park. © Dave Creaney/For Austin American-Statesman. / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The current cover art for the song resembles that of Lamar's latest album, GNX, which he dropped by surprise, last month. It marks his first full-length project since departing his longtime labels Top Dawg Entertainment and Aftermath Entertainment. Despite the change, it debuted at number one on the US Billboard 200, moving 319,000 album-equivalent units. Additionally, tracks from the album occupied all of the Billboard Hot 100's top five spots. Across the tracklist, Lamar collaborated with SZA, Dody6, Lefty Gunplay, Wallie the Sensei, Siete7x, Roddy Ricch, and more.

Kendrick Lamar Song Appears On His YouTube Page