ASICS Gel Kayano Legacy x GmbH Coming Soon

The ASICS Gel Kayano Legacy is a sneaker from ASICS. It’s known for its comfortable design and performance features. The shoe is popular among runners and those who want comfortable footwear. With its Gel technology, it offers cushioning for a smooth ride. The ASICS Gel Kayano Legacy comes in different colors, making it versatile for various styles. Whether you’re hitting the track or just need comfy shoes, it’s a reliable choice for everyday wear.

GmbH is a brand based in Berlin. Its name means “company” in German. The brand creates modern clothes with a unique style. But GmbH is more than fashion; it also has a social impact. It focuses on sustainability and diversity. People appreciate the brand’s values. It shows how fashion can mean more than just clothes, making a positive difference in society. GmbH’s clothing reflects urban culture and innovation. Now GmbH is teaming up with ASICS to release a special edition pair.

GmbH x ASICS Gel Kayano Legacy

There are two pairs releasing in this collection, one green and another black/white. Both pairs feature a black rubber sole. The green pair features a light brown midsole whereas the black/white pair features a black midsole. Both pairs feature mesh and leather uppers, one green and the other a combination of black and white. Overall, these sneakers are built for performance and are releasing in two very different colorways. Whether you like making a statement with your sneakers or you like to keep it minimal, there’s a pair for you.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the ASICS Gel Kayano Legacy x GmbH is releasing sometime during the fall of 2023. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be announced closer to when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

