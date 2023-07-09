ASICS is a well-known brand that specializes in athletic footwear and apparel. They are recognized for their commitment to providing quality products that cater to the needs of athletes and fitness enthusiasts. One of their popular shoe models is the ASICS GEL-NYC. This shoe combines style and functionality, making it a reliable choice for everyday wear and sports activities. The GEL-NYC features a comfortable fit and cushioning thanks to ASICS’ GEL technology, which helps absorb shocks and provide support during movement.

The shoe’s design showcases a combination of navy and neon colors, adding a vibrant touch to its overall aesthetic. With its durable construction and reliable traction, the ASICS GEL-NYC is a great option for those seeking comfort and style in their footwear choices. Whether you’re hitting the gym or strolling around the city, these shoes can help you stay comfortable and on-trend. Overall, this is a great sneaker and it’s now going to release in a pretty clean and understated colorway this year.

“Navy Neon” ASICS GEL-NYC

Image via ASICS

More Photos

Sneaker News reports that the ASICS GEL-NYC “Navy Neon” is releasing at some point in 2023. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $130 when they release. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via ASICS

Image via ASICS

