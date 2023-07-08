ASICS is a renowned brand known for its commitment to producing high-quality athletic footwear. With a focus on performance and comfort, ASICS sneakers are favored by athletes worldwide. Among their impressive lineup is the ASICS GEL-NYC in the “Oatmeal/Forest” colorway. This sneaker combines style and functionality, featuring the iconic GEL cushioning system that provides superior shock absorption and support. ASICS isn’t on the same scale as Nike or Adidas, but it’s certainly on its way. With pairs like this, ASICS could be very big, very soon.

The “Oatmeal/Forest” color scheme adds a touch of natural elegance to the design. Whether you’re hitting the track or exploring the city streets, the ASICS GEL-NYC delivers the perfect blend of performance and style for your active lifestyle. Step into the world of ASICS and experience the exceptional quality and craftsmanship that sets them apart in the athletic footwear industry.

“Ivory/Clay Grey” ASICS GEL-NYC

Image via ASICS

The ASICS GEL-NYC in “Ivory/Clay Grey” is a stylish sneaker that combines a neutral gray tone and prominent black accents. The upper is predominantly white and silver and black leather surrounds the sneaker and the laces. With its clean and understated design, this sneaker adds a touch of natural sophistication to any outfit. The ASICS GEL-NYC in “Ivory/Clay Grey” offers a perfect blend of style and comfort for your everyday adventures. Overall, this sneaker is built for performance but also features a stylish and fashionable color scheme. This sneaker will most definitely be a hit when it releases this month.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the ASICS GEL-NYC “Ivory/Clay Grey” is releasing at some point during July 2023. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $130 when they release. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via ASICS

Image via Asics

