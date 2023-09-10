ASICS GEL-NYC x Bodega “After-Hours” Official Photos

The ASICS GEL-NYC is a popular sneaker known for its comfort and style. It's a go-to choice for those who want both a comfortable fit and a sleek look. And now, there's something exciting on the horizon: a collaboration between ASICS GEL-NYC and Bodega, featuring a special "After-Hours" colorway. If you're not familiar with Bodega, it's a cool streetwear and sneaker store that has gained a big following for its unique designs. This collaboration means that the ASICS GEL-NYC is getting a fresh twist with Bodega's creative touch.

The "After-Hours" colorway promises to be something special. While we don't have all the details yet, you can expect a style that's perfect for those late-night adventures or just adds a bit of edge to your daytime look. ASICS' reputation for comfort and Bodega's trendsetting style ensure that this collaboration will turn heads. So, whether you're a sneaker enthusiast or just someone looking for a comfy and fashionable shoe, keep an eye out for the ASICS GEL-NYC x Bodega "After-Hours" collaboration. It's a blend of comfort and creativity that's sure to make a statement in the sneaker world.

“After-Hours” Bodega x ASICS GEL-NYC

The sneakers feature a purple rubber sole and a white midsole that features some olive green accents. Grey Mesh constructs the base of the uppers, with love green and brown leather overlays. You can find vibrant orange ASICS branding on the heel, adding lively accents. The tongue and sock liner feature additional purple accents, and you can also spot Bodega logos on the sides.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the ASICS GEL-NYC x Bodega "After-Hours" is going to drop on September 29th. Also, the retail price is unknown at the time but will be announced closer to the release date. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

