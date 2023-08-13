Nike Zoom Freak 5 TB “Black White” Release Details

Step up your game with the Nike Zoom Freak 5 TB. This basketball sneaker delivers on style and performance, making it a go-to choice for athletes on the court. The Zoom Freak 5 TB features a responsive cushioning system that offers comfort and support during intense gameplay. Its durable construction ensures longevity, while the traction pattern on the outsole provides a grip for quick cuts and dynamic movements. This sneaker reflects Giannis Antetokounmpo’s unique style and on-court prowess with a sleek design and signature details.

Whether you’re hitting the court for a game or want a comfortable and stylish sneaker for everyday wear, the Nike Zoom Freak 5 TB has you covered. Get ready to elevate your game and your style with this versatile and performance-driven basketball shoe. The Nike Zoom Freak 5 TB, part of the Team Bank collection, offers a range of color options designed for team coordination. These sneakers provide a versatile and stylish choice for athletes looking to represent their team while enjoying top-notch performance on the court.

The sneakers feature a black rubber sole and a white midsole. The upper is constructed from an all-black mesh with more black leather overlays. White details, matching the midsole, are featured on the Nike Swoosh, insoles, and on the heel. The tongue features white Giannis branding and the heel features white Nike Air branding. Overall, these sneakers are built for performance and can handle Giannis’ aggressive style of basketball. They are also dressed in a clean and cohesive, all-black and white colorway.

Kicks On Fire reports that the Nike Zoom Freak 5 TB “Black White” is releasing on October 21st. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $130 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

