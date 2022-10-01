Former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown has reacted to the viral video of himself appearing to take his clothes off in front of guests at a hotel pool in Dubai. Addressing his followers on Twitter, Saturday, Brown claimed that the woman near him in the clip had stolen his swim trunks.

“Every chance they get to sway the heat off themselves they use me,” Brown said in one tweet. “In the video you can clearly see she runs off with my swim trunks. If roles were reversed the headlines would read ‘AB having a wild night with nude female.’ Yet when it’s me it automatically becomes a hate crime.”

(Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

“It’s crazy to me that even after I retire there is disinformation coming out about me. Ironically, during a time when the NFL is getting heat for allowing players to play when they’re clearly concussed. They’ve been using black men as guinea pigs,” he added in another post, referencing Tua Tagovailoa’s recent injury.

When the video first hit the internet, the New York Post reported that eyewitnesses said the aforementioned woman in the clip “was fuming after the encounter.”

Brown was asked to leave the hotel shortly afterward.

The 34-year-old last played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2021, before walking off the field during the team’s Week 18 game against the Jets.

Check out Antonio Brown’s recent tweets below.

