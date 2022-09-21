Antonio Brown is not a fan of Bruce Arians. When AB was playing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he was disrespected by the team's former head coach who told him to play despite having an injured ankle. This sent AB over the edge as he famously stormed off the field after taking his clothes off.

Arians is now an executive for the team which means he still has a significant role in the day-to-day operations of the team. As it turns out, Arians likes to remain on the sidelines, and on Sunday, he played a significant role in the fight between Mike Evans and Marshon Lattimore. In fact, the league sent Arians a letter telling him to behave, moving forward.

Elsa/Getty Images

AB saw this report and took to Twitter with a verbatim reading from the article he saw. While AB did not provide his own commentary, the fact that he posted this is a commentary in and of itself.

"Per source, the NFL sent a warning letter to Bruce Arians and the Buccaneers regarding his sideline activities on Sunday. Said the source as to Arians's behavior moving forward, 'He'll comply,'" the tweet read.

Needless to say, Brown is still keeping tabs on the Bucs franchise. Whether or not Brown is truly getting the last laugh, remains to be seen.