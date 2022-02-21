When Antonio Brown left the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in dramatic fashion, fans were curious about what actually happened. In the eyes of AB, it was a matter of respect as head coach Bruce Arians was forcing him to play with a busted-up ankle. Arians says this was not the case, and that Brown was actually upset about how many targets he was getting. With that being said, Brown was not happy with how he was portrayed, and he still feels slighted.

For instance, AB took to Instagram today where he showed off an x-ray of his ankle, which shows the damage that was done. From there, Brown criticized Tom Brady for not passing him the ball despite showing up injured. He then had some words for Arians, who has been the subject of some hefty criticism from those around the NFL.

Elsa/Getty Images

“Tom said he would throw it if I came to play hurt,” Brown’s post read. “I came, he didn’t throw it. Imagine being hurt having to play through this and being lied too. Coach said if I couldn’t run on this get the f--- out of here. F--- all you MF.”

Brown is currently looking to get back into the NFL, and he currently has eyes on the Baltimore Ravens. With Lamar Jackson pushing for a signing, it will be interesting to see what happens next.

