Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown stormed off of the field during the third quarter of his team's matchup with the New York Jets on Sunday. While the Bucs were down 24-10, Brown took off his uniform and charged to the locker room.

Brown could be seen visibly frustrated on the sideline as his team was getting blown out by the 4-11 Jets. As Brown began taking off his jersey, Mike Evans attempted to console him, but the seven-time Pro Bowler relented. He passed through the endzone waving to fans on his way to the tunnel.



Mike Ehrmann / Getty Images

Sideline reporter TJ Rives reports that Bucs head coach Bruce Arians benched Brown before his meltdown.

It's unconfirmed exactly why Brown left the game, but some fans are theorizing that he may have just retired. It wouldn't be the first time a player quit the NFL during a game. In the middle of the Bills' second game of the 2018 season, Pro Bowler Vontae Davis retired.

Brown had been suspended for three games, earlier this season, for using a fake COVID-19 vaccine card to get around the NFL protocol.

Check out clips of Brown's incident on the sidelines below.

