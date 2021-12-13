Antonio Brown has dealt with a few controversies throughout his career, although his latest is easily one of his most bizarre. It was revealed that Brown had actually been using a fake vaccination card that even made its way past the Buccaneers vetting process. Of course, the league takes this stuff very seriously, and for Brown's actions, he was hit with a three-game suspension.

In the weeks following this suspension, there has been speculation that Brown will be cut from the team. While he has been a solid offensive player for the franchise, vaccination fraud is serious business, and the team has a lot to think about when it comes to AB's future with the franchise.

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

In a report from Greg Auman, Bucs head coach Bruce Arians spoke about Brown and what his status will be as of next week once the suspension comes to a ceremonious end. As it turns out Arians and the Bucs still don't know what to do, and they probably won't announce anything until they are 100 percent certain of their next course of action.

The Buccaneers are in a weird spot right now, as they are nearing the postseason where they will want as much firepower as possible. However, there is also an ethical dilemma at player here that could very well take quite a bit of time to sort out.

Stay tuned to HNHH as we will continue to provide updates on this developing story.