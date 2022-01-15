Bucs
- SportsMike Evans & Marshon Lattimore Ejected After On-Field BrawlMike Evans and Marshon Lattimore were both thrown out of the Bucs-Saints game on Sunday.By Cole Blake
- SportsDana White Reveals Tom Brady & Rob Gronkowski Intended To Join The RaidersDana White says that Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski were planning on joining the Las Vegas Raiders in 2020 but Jon Gruden "blew the deal up."By Cole Blake
- FootballJulio Jones To Join Tom Brady & Tampa Bay Buccaneers: ReportJulio Jones is reportedly heading to Tampa Bay to compete for a Super Bowl with Tom Brady and the Buccaneers.By Cole Blake
- SportsLeonard Fournette Jokes About His Weight Gain With Meme On TwitterLeonard Fournette poked fun at himself for gaining weight ahead of training camp with a meme on social media.By Cole Blake
- SportsRob Gronkowski Says He'll Only Play For The Bucs If He Continues NFL CareerRob Gronkowski says that the Bucs are the only team he'll play for if he stays in the NFL.By Cole Blake
- NewsAntonio Brown Drops New Album, "Paradigm," Ft. Young Thug, DaBaby, & MoreAntonio Brown teamed up with several high-profile rappers for his debut album.By Cole Blake
- FootballTom Brady Offers To Help Out Fan Who Dropped $500k On Football From His Last TouchdownTom Brady has offered to help out the NFL fan who dropped $500,000 on the last touchdown pass thrown by Brady before he unretired.By Cole Blake
- SportsFan Pays Over $500k For Football From Tom Brady's Final Touchdown Hours Before He UnretiresAn anonymous fan dropped over $500,000 on the football from Tom Brady's last touchdown right before he unretired.By Cole Blake
- SportsTom Brady Says He's Returning To The Bucs In 2022Tom Brady is returning to the Buccaneers.By Cole Blake
- SportsTom Brady's Father Slams Retirement Reports: "Total Conjecture"Tom Brady's father slammed the report that his son is retiring.By Cole Blake
- SportsAntonio Brown Trolls Bucs For Losing To The Rams In Playoff UpsetAntonio Brown trolled the Bucs on social media after the team lost to the Rams.By Cole Blake
- SportsAntonio Brown Clarifies Tom Brady Comments: "I Love Tom, That's My Guy"Antonio Brown says he still loves Tom Brady.By Cole Blake