The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, and Leonard Fournette to injuries during Tom Brady's first shutout loss since 2006 on Sunday night against the New Orleans Saints.

Godwin suffered a knee injury in the second quarter following a brutal collision with Saints safety P.J. Williams. Evans injured his hamstring after making a third-down catch against New Orleans cornerback Marshon Lattimore.



Mike Ehrmann / Getty Images

Fournette injured his own hamstring in the third quarter and was helped back to the locker room by two trainers.

The Saints' defense came up huge in the win for New Orleans, keeping the pressure on Brady throughout the game. Cameron Jordan finished with two sacks.

Brady's last shutout loss came in Week 14 of the 2006 season against the Miami Dolphins.

"We've got to get a lot better, got to get back to work," Brady said after the game. "There's a lot of football left and see if we can go get a win next week."

The Bucs were without receivers Antonio Brown and Breshad Perriman who were also held out of the game.

The Buccaneers went on to lose the game 9-0. They are now 10-4 on the season, sitting at first place in the NFC South. The Saints now move to 7-7 and in second place in the division.

[Via]