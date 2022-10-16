Gisele Bündchen may have shared a hint as to what caused the downfall of her relationship with Tom Brady on Instagram, earlier this week. Bündchen commented on a post from author Jay Shetty, featuring a quote about relationships.

“You can’t be in a committed relationship with someone who is inconsistent with you. Read that again,” the quote reads.

Bündchen left a prayer hands emoji in the comments section.

(Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

“Love is a daily effort. Some days it may come easier than others and that’s OK, but what should always stay consistent is the respect and admiration you have for your partner’s values and goals,” Shetty had captioned the post.

There have been reports of marital woes between Brady and Bündchen since the NFL legend decided to unretire from the league, earlier this year. Bündchen is believed to be unhappy with the choice.

Last week, an insider for People reported that Bündchen is “done” with Brady and ready to move on.

“[Gisele] is done with their marriage,” the insider told the outlet. “She was upset about it for a long time, and it’s still difficult, but she feels like she needs to move on. She doesn’t believe that her marriage can be repaired.”

Check out the post featuring Bündchen’s comment below.

[Via]